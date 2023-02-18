Keyamo Reacts At The Level Of Crowd That Welcome Tinubu As He Arrived Borno For His Campaign Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress, has descended on Borno State for a rally with only about a week until the election.

The former governor of Lagos State was shown in the viral videos and images as he was welcomed by a sizable group of fans in the state. The public has been responding to the videos and images, and Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, was one of them.

Keyamo referred to Tinubu’s presence in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, as a successful entry and asserted that the welcome is to be anticipated because Borno is not typically a PDP state. Even though Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the People’s Democratic Party, hails from Borno State, he didn’t achieve a 10 percent turnout there in the 2019 election, according to him.

In his words: “Triumphant entry of Bola Tinubu to Maiduguri. Not unexpected, though. Borno is a traditional anti-PDP state. Atiku did not even get 10 percent here in 2019. And that is his region.”

What do you have to say about this? Feel free to share your thoughts with us.

You can watch the video here.

AbCandy (

)