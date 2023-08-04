NEWS

Keyamo Reacts As Tinubu Withdraws Maryam Shetty’s Nomination, Nominates Him As Minister

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read

The spokesperson to the All Progressives Congress campaign Organization and Minister of State Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has taken to his verified Twitter page to react as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu withdraws Maryam Shetty’s nomination, nominated him as minister. 

It was reported President Bola Tinubu has withdrawn the nomination of Dr. Maryam Shetty as ministerial nominee from Kano State. President Tinubu replaced her with Mr. Mahmood Mairiga, also from Kano State.

It was gathered from the report that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has also nominated former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo as minister. 

While reacting to this report, Festus Keyamo took to his microblogging, Twitter to express his gladness by saying God is a miracle-working God. 

Recall yesterday after President sent the second list of ministerial nominees to the senate for screening and approval, a lot of people began to mock Festus Keyamo for being excluded in both the first and second batches of the ministerial nomination. 

In his tweet, he wrote in the screenshot photo below :

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below. 

Naija-hub-news (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Arsenal players Mikel Arteta could use to replace Gabriel Jesus

1 min ago

LP Wants A New Nigeria Through Peter Obi, And I Know We Won The Election – Benjamin Oyamendan

9 mins ago

“As long as ECOWAS allows fraudulent declaration of election result, there would be coup—George Weah

11 mins ago

Sen Saliu Mustapha Reacts As Tinubu Says 2023 Election Is The Most Credible Election In Nigeria

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button