Keyamo Reacts As Tinubu Withdraws Maryam Shetty’s Nomination, Nominates Him As Minister

The spokesperson to the All Progressives Congress campaign Organization and Minister of State Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has taken to his verified Twitter page to react as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu withdraws Maryam Shetty’s nomination, nominated him as minister.

It was reported President Bola Tinubu has withdrawn the nomination of Dr. Maryam Shetty as ministerial nominee from Kano State. President Tinubu replaced her with Mr. Mahmood Mairiga, also from Kano State.

It was gathered from the report that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has also nominated former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo as minister.

While reacting to this report, Festus Keyamo took to his microblogging, Twitter to express his gladness by saying God is a miracle-working God.

Recall yesterday after President sent the second list of ministerial nominees to the senate for screening and approval, a lot of people began to mock Festus Keyamo for being excluded in both the first and second batches of the ministerial nomination.

