Keyamo reacts as Mmesoma Ejikeme confirms she truly forged UTME result

In a news that was published by the Premium Times paper online this morning, it was reported that Mmesoma Ejikeme, has confirmed that she truly forged her 2023 UTME result, as this was made known by the committee that was set-up by the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo over the controversy.

Following the update, Festus Keyamo, who happens to be the former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, also reacted to it on his official Twitter handle, as he claimed that he deliberately waited for the end of the investigation, before commenting on the unfortunate case of their daughter, Mmesoma Ejikeme.

While he was talking, he said, “She is a brilliant girl, when we judge by her actual score of 249. The nation should be careful not to destroy her and what she needs are counselling, correction and guidance. She obviously did not know the weight and gravity of what she was doing when she forged her result. As teenagers, most of us made juvenile mistakes that never came to light.”

Further talking, Festus Keyamo said that the parents of the girl, should encourage her to do a public apology to JAMB, to her family and to Nigerians at large ,after which she should be allowed to get her admission based on her actual scores she had.

He said, “Anyone, who is still pushing other narratives over this issue ,is not helping her and her family. It is time to close this very unfortunate chapter and move on. This is my plea.”

