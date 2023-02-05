Keyamo Reacts As Dogara Says Buhari’s Endorsement Of Tinubu In Nasarawa State Is A Mockery

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yakubu Dogara, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has been called a “political prostitute” by Festus Keyamo, one of the campaign council for Bola Tinubu-spokespersons.

In a post on his verified Twitter account on Sunday, Keyamo made the claim.

When Dogara made a tweet on his Twitter account, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment responded.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate Bola Tinubu’s endorsement by President Muhammadu Buhari during a campaign event in Nasarawa State was described as a joke by Dogara.

At the campaign, Buhari said Tinubu loves Nigeria and the electorates should vote for him as the next president.

I am aware of PMB’s love of humor, but I had no idea he would take it to the point of satire. Seriously, Asiwaju, will you give Nigeria your best effort? phony diplomas, false parentage, adventures in the golden triangle, and racketeering. No, PMB; Nigeria doesn’t deserve his finest, but at least we get the satire,” Dogara added.

Keyamo, however, denounced Dogara as a nomad and a swindler on Twitter.

“This tweet is beneath you, @YakubDogara, my brother and classmate from law school,” he wrote. In contrast to the political prostitute, drifter, and backstabber you’ve always been, PMB’s support for @officialABAT and other leaders who have upheld their ideals and causes has genuinely caused you grief.

