Keyamo Reacts As Dino Melaye Falls On Stage To Mock Tinubu At The PDP Rally In Delta State

One of the highlights from the recently concluded PDP campaign rally in Delta State was the stylish mockery of Tinubu by Dino Melaye.

The APC and PDP who are strong political rivals always tend to demarket or mock each other during most of their campaign rallies. At the Delta State rally, Dino Melaye jokingly fell on stage as they sing “Emilokan” to mock the APC presidential candidate, and a video that captures the moment has stirred dozens of mixed reactions on social media.

(Dino Melaye at the PDP rally in Delta State)

Speaking on this regard, the spokesman of the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has said in a tweet that the PDP should apologize to Nigerians for mocking Tinubu in such a manner at their rally.

His tweet reads;

“Obama’s rival in 2008 US election, Sen. McCain had a deformity in one hand. Obama’s team showed him respect & NEVER mocked him for it. But here, a VP candidate laughs as a clown falls on stage to mock another candidate. It’s the height of imbecility. They owe Nigerians an apology”.

