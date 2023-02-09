Keyamo Reacts As Buhari Raises The Hand Of Tinubu While Walking Him Around On The Podium In Sokoto
The minister of state for labor and employment and the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign spokesperson, Festus kayamo, SAN, has reacted to a viral video that had president Muhammadu Buhari raising the hands of the All Progressive Congress APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu while walking him around to show his endorsement during Sokoto rally
The All Progressive Congress presidential candidate and his running mate, Kashim Shettima took their campaign to Sokoto on Thursday following several rallies in the north
The rally in Sokoto means that Asiwaju has covered all the geographical zones; the north East, West, And South
It is no longer news that the general election comes up on the 25th of February and the party is doing everything possible within its reach to touch every part of the country
However, going by the pictures and videos that surfaced from Sokoto, the rally recorded great success as supporters trooped out from the nooks and crannies of the state to support the movement
However, President Muhammadu Buhari, once again, joined other governors under the party and many other party stakeholders to support the former governor of Lagos state
The highlight of the moment came after Buhari tried to show his endorsement of Bola Ahmed Tinubu by raising his hands up
In the viral video, after the president raised his hands, he was seen walking around the podium and showing him to the mammoth crowd
The crowd could be seen hailing and chanting the name of Tinubu
Reacting to the moment, Keyamo posted the video on his official Twitter page and captioned it
According to him, the moment was such a memorable one
The moment President Buhari passionately raised the hand of @officialABAT round the podium in Sokoto today to the admiration of the cheering crowd! pic.twitter.com/C62aGHQLy3
— Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) February 9, 2023
