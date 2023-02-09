Keyamo Reacts As Buhari Raises The Hand Of Tinubu While Walking Him Around On The Podium In Sokoto

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The minister of state for labor and employment and the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign spokesperson, Festus kayamo, SAN, has reacted to a viral video that had president Muhammadu Buhari raising the hands of the All Progressive Congress APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu while walking him around to show his endorsement during Sokoto rally

The All Progressive Congress presidential candidate and his running mate, Kashim Shettima took their campaign to Sokoto on Thursday following several rallies in the north

The rally in Sokoto means that Asiwaju has covered all the geographical zones; the north East, West, And South

It is no longer news that the general election comes up on the 25th of February and the party is doing everything possible within its reach to touch every part of the country

However, going by the pictures and videos that surfaced from Sokoto, the rally recorded great success as supporters trooped out from the nooks and crannies of the state to support the movement

However, President Muhammadu Buhari, once again, joined other governors under the party and many other party stakeholders to support the former governor of Lagos state

The highlight of the moment came after Buhari tried to show his endorsement of Bola Ahmed Tinubu by raising his hands up

In the viral video, after the president raised his hands, he was seen walking around the podium and showing him to the mammoth crowd

The crowd could be seen hailing and chanting the name of Tinubu

Reacting to the moment, Keyamo posted the video on his official Twitter page and captioned it

According to him, the moment was such a memorable one

The moment President Buhari passionately raised the hand of ⁦@officialABAT⁩ round the podium in Sokoto today to the admiration of the cheering crowd! pic.twitter.com/C62aGHQLy3 — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) February 9, 2023

