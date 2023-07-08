Keyamo Reacts After Tinubu Presented Only One Witness During The Presidential Election Tribunal

The APC during the presidential election Tribunal at the Appeal Court some few days ago, closed their case after they presented only one witness. Reacting to this, Festus Keyamo released a statement his twitter handle where he noted that even a case in court is so useless that it cannot add up to support your prayers before the court, then the respondents need not call any witnesses at all or can just call a lone witness to defend himself.

His statement reads;

“Let us continue to educate those who are over-excited over nothing so that they can keep their feet to the ground.

Without making reference to any particular pending matter in court, generally speaking when the case you present in court is so useless that it cannot add up to support your prayers before the court, then the Respondent need not call any witness at all or can just call a lone witness to defend himself; in order words, the strength of the case of the Petitioner is directly proportional to the effort the Respondent need to make to defend himself”.

