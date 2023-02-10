Keyamo Reacts After PA Adebanjo Allegedly Said Igbo Billionaires Are Starving Obi Of Campaign Funds

All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential campaign spokesperson Festus Keyamo responded to an alleged allegation made by Afenifere leader PA Adebanjo in a message posted to his Twitter account. According to the reported comment made by PA Adebanjo, the leader of the Afenifere, Igbo billionaires are starving Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, of campaign funding.

Festus Keyamo responded to the assertion by asking, “Oh? I considered it to be a wholly no-Shi-Shi game. You can’t give and expect to receive.

Below is a screenshot of Festus Keyamo’s initial statement;

In a statement issued, PA Adebanjo, the head of the pan-Yoruba sociocultural group Afenifere, chastised affluent Igbo people for failing to contribute financially to Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, in the upcoming elections.

He bemoaned that wealthy people from South-East Nigeria were not giving Obi the financial support needed for the presidential project when he spoke on Wednesday at an event held in Lagos in honor of the late President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor.

Please feel free to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks.

Content created and supplied by: DrStrangemedia (via 50minds

News )

#Keyamo #Reacts #Adebanjo #Allegedly #Igbo #Billionaires #Starving #Obi #Campaign #FundsKeyamo Reacts After PA Adebanjo Allegedly Said Igbo Billionaires Are Starving Obi Of Campaign Funds Publish on 2023-02-10 19:42:07