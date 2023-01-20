Keyamo Reacts After Crowd In PDP Campaign Rally Replied ‘No’ After They Were Told To Vote Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a viral video which has been making waves on social media, the crowd at the Presidential campaign rally of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Abeokuta, replied no after they were told by the Chairman of Presidential campaign council of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Udom Emmanuel, to vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the forthcoming coming Presidential election. Reacting to the viral video, Festus Keyamo released a statement his twitter handle where he noted that the act by the crowds was a disaster that befell the PDP in Abeokuta. He said, “This is the disaster that befell the PDP in Abeokuta. Even the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign council was rebuffed by the crowd in a most embarrassing manner! The crowd simply said No to PDP”.

