Keyamo Posted A Photo Of A Crowded Festival In Chicago And Passed It Off As Sokoto Rally – Shuaibu

The campaign of Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, has accused the Bola Tinubu campaign of misleading the public.

Phrank Shaibu, Atiku’s special assistant on public relations, claimed that the All Progressives Congress, APC, flagbearer and his crew were manufacturing lies ahead of the February 25 election. In a statement issued on Saturday, he claimed that the APC was behind allegations that 11 commissioners in Sokoto State, as well as the Deputy Governor, Manir Dan’Iya, had defected to their party.

The aide mocked Tinubu’s campaign spokesperson Festus Keyamo, a Minister, and NiDCOM Chairman Abike Dabiri-Erewa for tweeting photographs that were discovered to have been taken much earlier. He emphasized that “despite the presence of President Muhammadu Buhari, whom Tinubu has been pleading for support,” the Sokoto rally was poorly attended.

“Festus Keyamo, a senior counsel and former EFCC prosecutor, posted a photo of a crowded festival in Chicago and passed it off as the Sokoto rally.” Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, who oversees the APC campaign’s social media wing, also spread “false news,” according to Shaibu.

The spokeswoman pointed to the politician’s contentious allegation that Atiku and military generals met covertly in Abuja. The Defence Headquarters has denied meeting with the ex-Vice President, saying that individuals disseminating falsehoods will be invited by law enforcement agencies to justify their claims.

Shaibu, on the other hand, denied Tinubu’s campaign team’s claim that his principle was responsible for petrol scarcity and currency depreciation. “Atiku departed office in 2007, 16 years ago. “How could he be behind a government policy when he lacks executive authority?” He made a remark.

Shaibu further mocked APC campaign spokesperson Dele Alake for claiming that the footage in which Tinubu stated “bala blu” during a town hall in Imo State in November was doctored. The statement applauded individuals and organisations for fact-checking Alake’s allegation, encouraging Nigerians not to allow themselves to be “conned by corn lovers”.

