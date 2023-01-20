Keyamo Mocks PDP As A Video Capture Where Some People Said They Won’t Vote PDP During Abeokuta Rally

One of the spokespersons for Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council, Mr. Festus Keyamo, mocked the PDP opposition party has a video captured where some people during the PDP Abeokuta rally said that they will not vote for the party.

Recall that in continuation of the PDP campaign rally tour, they flagged off their campaign rally in Abeokuta on Wednesday ahead of the presidential election.

The campaign hosted a massive crowd as Atikulate people in the state came in their numbers.

However, during the rally, Akwa Ibom state governor and Atiku campaign DG, Udom Emmanuel asked the crowd if they will vote for Atiku, some say no and he also asked if they will vote for PDP some also say no.

Festus Keyamo, a member of the APC party, having seen the video took to his verified Twitter account to mock the party when he wrote.

“This is the crisis that befell the PDP in Abeokuta. Even the chairman of the Presidential campaign council was awkwardly rebuffed by the crowd. The crowd simply said no to PDP.”

Content created and supplied by: Newspecial (via 50minds

News )

