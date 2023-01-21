Keyamo Mocks LP: When The Jungle Matures The Cubs Will Take Cover. Brace Up For More Collapse.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment and the Spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has taken out his time to mock Labour Party, hours after the party’s structure collapsed in Jigawa State.

While speaking, Mr Keyamo made it known that they told Labour Party members and they refused to listen. He went on and noted that when jungle matures, the cubs will take cover, urging them to brace up for more collapse as February 25th draws closer.

Festus Keyamo made this disclosure on his verified twitter handle, while reacting to the recent development in Jigawa State, where the Labour Party’s Governorship Candidate and other LP members in the state left the party and joined the All Progressives Congress, APC.

As we head towards the next month’s presidential election, Nigerians should expect more of such from different political parties, but the fact still remains that Nigerian electorates are the once to decide what happens in the forthcoming presidential election and not any of these politicians.

