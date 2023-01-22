This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Keyamo Is Using The privilege And Powers To Intimidate The Agencies Of The Government, Bwala Claims

Daniel Bwala, the spokesman for the Atiku and Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, claimed at the PFP press conference in Abuja that Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson for the All progressive congress Presidential Campaign Council, is using the privilege and powers he has to intimidate the government agencies.

According to Daniel Bwala, Keyamo went to the Nigerian court to file a case against the agents of the same branch of government which he belongs to.

It was reported that this reaction was because Keyamo called for the probe of the People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over alleged corruption cases by petitioning the Independent Corrupt Practices, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and Other Related Offences Commission, and other related government agencies.

In Bwala’s words, “We hereby call on the President, Major General Muhammadu buhari (retd.) to sack the minister for abusing the privilege that he has.”

