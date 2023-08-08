Keyamo apologises to senators, as screening continues

Festus Keyamo (SAN), the Delta State ministerial nominee, has finally apologized to the Senate for failing to attend before the 9th National Assembly while serving as Minister of State for Labour and Productivity under then-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Earlier, Vanguard reported that the Senate screening devolved into a raucous session on Monday when Keyamo came before the legislators.

Senator Darlington Nwokocha (LP Abia Central) raised a point of order and submitted a resolution to stop Keyamo’s screening because of his previous attitude toward the National Assembly while he was Minister.

Godswill Akpabio, Senate President, then called for a closed session.

He hurried to the Villa immediately after the session to visit President Bola Tinubu. The screening process then resumed.

However, it was time for reconciliation, as Keyamo apologized before the Senate and revealed that the list of N52 billion Public Works project recipients was ready for inspection.

Keyamo apologized to the Senate before being ordered to leave the Senate and go and was then told to go and sin no more.

