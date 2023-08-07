NEWS

Keyamo Apologises As Senate Resumes Screening

Festus Keyamo, the former Minister of State for Labour and Employment under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, issued an apology to lawmakers in the Senate during his screening on Monday. The screening process faced a tough moment when some lawmakers demanded its suspension.

There was drama in the Senate as lawmakers disagreed over Keyamo’s screening as a ministerial nominee. Some lawmakers challenged him for not honoring invitations from various committees in the 9th Senate and 9th House of Representatives led by Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, respectively.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe filed a petition, urging the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to suspend Keyamo’s screening until he acknowledged that the Senate has the authority to summon and question any Minister and their Ministry. The situation led to a closed-door plenary. When the screening resumed, Keyamo apologized to lawmakers for his actions during the administration of ex-President Buhari. He clarified that the list of beneficiaries of the N52bn Public Works scheme, requested by the 9th Senate, is available for scrutiny. After his apology, he was asked to leave the Senate with an admonition to go and sin no more.

