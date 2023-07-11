Arsenal has made significant strides under Mikel Arteta, thus the club is poised for success in the Premier League in the upcoming season. Playing attractive football, the 13-time Premier League champions have a chance to win multiple major trophies in the upcoming seasons.

They were only four points behind the eventual Premier League champions, Pep Guardiola’s team, last season. The Gunners’ roster has undergone significant change since the Spanish manager took control during the summer transfer window of 2029.

They’ve shown they can improve under Arteta’s tutelage, so they have what it takes to be consistently successful and win titles. Their game results have improved with each passing week, suggesting that they will be nearly impossible to defeat in the upcoming season.

Arsenal supporters look forward to a time when their team dominates in all tournaments. The squad has made some significant offseason additions, including elite players like Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice.

This has led to the team believing that Arsenal will be a perennial title contender in the coming years. Arsenal may have trouble scoring goals next season because they don’t have a solid striker.

While the Gunners did make some significant additions, their lack of a striker could prove disastrous for the upcoming season. Without a reliable striker, a club may have trouble winning big games and even championships.

Even if they have a good squad, even players like Gabriel Jesus and Edward Nketiah can’t help them break the 15-goal barrier in a season.

BeepMedia (

)