Manchester city captain Kevin De Bruyne demonstrated a beautiful heart of kindness as he gifted his Manchester city teammates a platinum phone to celebrate their treble winning season, the Manchester city midfielder who is currently out injured was part of the remarkable city side who made history in the 2022-2023 football season.

The Pep Guardiola’s men won the English FA cup by beating Manchester united at Wembley, they proceeding by clinching the English premier league crown ahead of Arsenal and completed the treble by triumphing against Inter Milan in the UEFA champions league final.

Kevin De Bruyne shoes off the platinum phones before gifting it to his treble winning teammates Twitter photos.

While the treble winning squadron will go down as one of the best English club in history, Kevin De Bruyne is keen to mark the season and his teammates will certainly appreciate the gift from their new captain.

John stone and Kalvin Phillips shows off their platinum phones Twitter photos.

A fine gesture from the clubs captain Kevin De Bruyne Twitter photos

﻿New source. ESPNUK

Teamgifted (

)