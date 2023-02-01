Kenya’s Raila Odinga, Senate President, Assures EU Observers That The 2023 Polls Will Be The Best.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahmad Lawan, president of the Senate, has expressed confidence that Nigeria’s general elections in 2023 will be the best ever .

When he received a delegation of ballot observers from the European Union and former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who paid separate courtesy visits, on Tuesday in Abuja, he expressed optimism .

He was in for the Management of the Leadership papers’ Annual Conference and Awards that took place at the federal capital territory .

He said that the National Assembly had put in a lot of effort to support INEC and pass the necessary legislation to control it’s environment.

He welcomed the EU rules led by Deputy Chief Observer Thomas Boserup and stated:

This year’s referendum will probably be the highest. This is because we put in a lot of effort there to create a quality document that will serve as a guide for the country’s electoral environment.

