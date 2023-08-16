Kenyan Chef Breaks Hilda Baci Cooking Marathon Record

Maliha Mohammed, a Kenyan chef, has unofficially surpassed the existing record for the longest cooking marathon held by Nigerian Hilda Bassey, also known as Hilda Baci. This achievement comes after Maliha Mohammed commenced her cooking marathon on August 11, engaging in continuous cooking for a span of 95 hours. Despite this remarkable accomplishment, her newly established record has yet to be formally validated by Guinness World Records.

It’s worth noting that Hilda Baci, a celebrity chef, previously held the official record, surpassing Indian Chef Lata Tondon. Hilda Baci managed to cook for 93 hours and 11 minutes, although her original goal was 100 hours. However, due to an error in her rest breaks, some time was deducted from her final count.

According to punch news, Maliha Mohammed accomplished this feat after expressing her intention to pursue it a few months earlier. A mother of two, she had previously broken a Guinness World Record in 2019. To celebrate her new achievement, she posted images online, commemorating her accomplishment.

Hilda Baci had set the latest world record in June, with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes. On June 13, Guinness World Records officially recognized her as the new record holder, acknowledging the support of her followers throughout her endeavor.

