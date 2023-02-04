NEWS

Kenya Withdraws Financial Impropriety Case Against Flutterwave

Kenya has withdrawn Financial Impropriety Case against Flutterwave.

 

NewsOnline reports that Kenya’s Government dropped charges of financial impropriety against Flutterwave Inc., about seven months after a court in the East African nation froze the bank accounts of one of Africa’s biggest startups.

 

The withdrawal of the charges was noted in a Kenyan High Court document seen by Bloomberg and verified by Robert Gitau, a lawyer representing Flutterwave.

 

 

Dropping the case will come as a boost to Flutterwave, a Lagos and San Francisco-based financial technology company, that plans to expand its services of facilitating cross-border transactions in multiple currencies for companies, including Alibaba’s Alipay, Uber Technologies Inc.. The court in July restricted access to its Kenyan bank accounts holding more than $40 million, amid suspicion of financial impropriety, allegations the firm denied.

 

Alice Mate, director in charge of the Assets Recovery Agency which filed the case, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent after official hours on Friday, while a representative of Flutterwave declined to comment when contacted.

