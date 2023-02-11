This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kenneth Okonkwo’s Reaction When Obi & Datti’s Wife Walked To The Stage As They Were Introduced

Labour Party’s campaign spokesperson, Kenneth Okonkwo has reacted as Margaret Obi, the spouse of Labour party presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi, and Aisha Baba Ahmed, the spouse of Labour Party vice presidential candidate Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, were seen holding hands as they entered a rally stage.

The fact that the labour party had its massive rally in Abuja on Thursday is no longer news. But prior to the gathering, the party had a successful trip in Kwara earlier in the week.There was a huge turnout at the Abuja event as people came from all across the federal capital territory to show their support for Peter obi and his running companion.

But Okonkwo’s attention was drawn to a video showing the wives of the labour party’s presidential and vice presidential candidates waiting for one another before they could emerge for identification at the gathering.

The MC had to draw Aisha Baba Ahmed’s attention after introducing Margaret Obi, hold her hand, and then accompany her to the stage for identification. “Let’s welcome Mrs. Margaret Obi, the beautiful wife of the presidential candidate”, the MC stated.

Okonkwo expressed his admiration for the two women’s chemistry and display of affection in response to the act performed by Margaret Obi. Every Labour Party member, according to him, is joyful, content, and attractive.

