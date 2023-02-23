Kenneth Okonkwo Responds When He Was Told That APC And PDP, Dismissed Peter Obi’s Chances Of Winning

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The spokesman of the Labour Party’s presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo has reacted to the verdict by some members of the All Progressive Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party on Peter Obi’s presidential ambition.

While speaking on Channels Television, Kenneth Okonkwo was informed that some politicians in the APC and PDP have constantly claimed that Mr Peter Obi doesn’t stand a chance at the 2023 presidential election.

With huge laughter, Kenneth Okonkwo told the moderator that the APC and PDP are only playing psychological games and nothing more. He said that they are saying this because Obi is their main rival.

Mr Okonkwo said that Peter Obi is the preferred candidate of the youths, workers and even traders in Nigeria. He went on to say that the Nigeria Labour Congress endorsed Peter Obi and also, ADC collapsed their political structures for Mr Peter Obi.

He said that Peter Obi is a big threat to them that is why they want to use psychology to damping the spirit of Obi’s supporters by telling them that Peter Obi will not win.

