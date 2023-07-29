Kenneth Okonkwo Reacts To Video Of Super Falcons Supporters Chanting Obi’s Name

A few minutes ago, renowned lawyer, and Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Barrister Kenneth Okonkwo took to social media to share a video of some Nigerian supporters chanting his presidential candidate’s name, Peter Gregory Obi outside a football stadium in Australia.

The footage, which was shared on Okonkwo’s Twitter handle on Saturday, July 29, shows Nigerians who are currently in Australia to watch the ongoing Fifa Women’s World Cup, decked in the traditional Super Falcons football jerseys while chanting Obi’s name and dancing around in circles.

Reacting to the video, Okonkwo, who is a member of the legal team representing the Labour Party at the ongoing Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja, argued that the video is a testament to Obi’s popularity among the Nigerian people.

He wrote; “Nigerians will never be tired of celebrating the People’s President.”

Check out a screenshot of his tweet below:

You can watch the video here.

SOURCE: TWITTER.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)