Kenneth Okonkwo Reacts To The Way Obi & Datti’s Wives Walked To The Stage After They Were Introduced

Kenneth Okonkwo, a spokesman for the presidential campaign of the Labor Party, has responded to the sight of Margaret Obi, wife of presidential hopeful Peter Gregory Obi, and Aisha Baba Ahmed, wife of vice presidential hopeful Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, strolling on stage holding hands.

The fact that the Labor Party’s huge demonstration took place in Abuja on Thursday is no longer news. Although, the event was held after the party had a successful showing in Kwara earlier in the week.

There was a huge turnout at the Abuja event, with people traveling from all across the FCT to show their support for Peter obi and his running companion.

Okonkwo was initially uninterested in the event until he saw a video showing the wives of the Labor Party presidential and vice presidential candidates waiting for each other to come out for identification.

After the emcee had introduced Margaret Obi, she had to get Aisha Baba Ahmed’s attention, grab her hand, and lead her up on stage for proper identification.

The emcee announced, “Please join me in giving a warm greeting to Mrs. Margaret Obi, the stunning wife of our presidential candidate.”

Okonkwo, responding to Margaret Obi’s performance, remarked that he appreciated the connection and display of affection between the two women.

According to him, every single Labor Party member is completely content with their lives and their appearance.

Please take a moment to read his comments and follow the provided link to see the ladies in action.

