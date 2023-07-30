Kenneth Okonkwo Reacts To The Viral Video Of Super Falcon’s Supporters Chanting Peter Obi’s Name

Renowned lawyer and Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Barrister Kenneth Okonkwo, recently shared a video on social media showing Nigerian supporters chanting the name of their presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, outside a football stadium in Australia. The video was posted on Okonkwo’s Twitter account on Saturday, July 29, and features Nigerians, who are currently in Australia for the Fifa Women’s World Cup, donning traditional Super Falcons football jerseys and joyfully chanting Obi’s name while dancing in circles.

In response to the video, Okonkwo, who also serves as a member of the legal team representing the Labour Party at the ongoing Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja, emphasized that the footage stands as proof of Obi’s popularity among the Nigerian people. He expressed his belief that Nigerians will continue to celebrate the candidate, referring to him as the “People’s President.”

The video captured the enthusiasm and support that Nigerian expatriates in Australia have for their chosen candidate, creating a vibrant display of patriotism and loyalty. The fact that these supporters proudly wore their national team’s football jerseys while chanting Obi’s name reflects their strong belief in his leadership abilities.

With the ongoing Fifa Women’s World Cup as the backdrop, the chanting and dancing supporters showed a united front in their endorsement of Peter Gregory Obi for the presidential role. Such public displays of support are crucial in political campaigns, as they can significantly influence public opinion and attract more followers to the candidate’s cause.

“Nigerians will never be tired of celebrating the People’s President.”

