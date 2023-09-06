Kenneth Okonkwo reacts as Tribunal Strikes Out APM’s suit against Shettima and Tinubu

According to a news that was published by the Channels Television Online this afternoon, it was reported that the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, that is sitting in Abuja has struck out the suit that was filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), accusing Vice-President Kashim Shettima of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of double nomination in the 2023 general elections.

It was reported that the Chairman of the panel, Justice Haruna Tsammani, who read the lead judgement, held that an invalid nomination or double nomination did not qualify as a ground for disqualification in respect of the presidential election as provided in sections 131 and 137 of the constitution.

However, while Kenneth Okonkwo, who happens to be a member of the Labour Party was reacting to this development on his official X handle this afternoon, he said that the court relied on the purported letter that was written by Kashim Shettima on the 6th of July to pass her judgement.

He said, “Just listened to the initial judgement of the PEPC, and i saw how the court relied on a purported letter of withdrawal that was written to All Progressives Congress by Kashim Shettima on the 6th of July, 2023, to indicate an intention not to be doubly nominated for both the position of Borno Central Senatorial seat, and that of the Vice-President.

Maybe the court forgot that it was on the 10th of July, 2023, at Daura, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said openly that he has chosen Shettima as Vice-Presidential candidate and that Shettima was not aware of it yet.”

Further talking, Kenneth said how can someone withdraw his nomination from the Senate, because of the nomination for the Vice-Presidential position, at a time when he was not aware that he was going to be nominated for the post of the Vice-President ?

While concluding, Kenneth Okonkwo claimed that many individuals believe that the letter was penned after the Respondents recognized the potential violation of the double nomination provision of the Nigerian Constitution and it underscores the importance of a logical evaluation of evidence. He said this is also why it’s crucial for judgments in election petitions to be rendered before candidates assume office.

Moses21 (

)