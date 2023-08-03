Kenneth Okonkwo Reacts As Tinubu Says Few Rich People Are Responsible For Nigeria Economic Problems

In a recent address to the nation, President Tinubu pointed fingers at a few powerful individuals as the cause of Nigeria’s economic problems. Labour Party member, Kenneth Okonkwo, has strongly responded to this, alleging that the president himself is among the few wealthy responsible for the country’s issues.

He said “You have four refineries lying waste from 1999, if you had repaired it there would not have been need for any need for subsidy in the first place. So, Nigerians are paying for the corruption President Tinubu said that a few powerful Nigerians have become so rich that they have become a threat to the fairness of our economy and the integrity of our democratic governance. Who is that rich powerful person? As far as I am concerned, the President is the leader of them.

“He was in power and the corridor of power since 1999. When a leader of a ruling political party tells you he has not held any political office in Nigeria is he being honest? What is the most powerful political office you can hold if not to be the leader of a political party and he transcended to be the leader of the country? He said he singlehandedly made Buhari president. He has been in charge of APC from 2016 till date. Whatever has happened in Nigeria, he should take absolute responsibility.

In his speech, he said that a few powerful people are responsible for Nigeria’s problems. He is one of the richest, you are off of the most powerful. He said he has never collected any contract from the government, get he ran a presidential campaign and you’re saying he is not rich? He was a governor of Lagos State and it is not in doubt he has been installing all the governors of the state.”

[Start watching from 8:53]

