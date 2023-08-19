NEWS

Kenneth Okonkwo reacts as Tinubu fails to swear in ministers, 48hrs after allocating portfolios

Two days ago, the federal government of Nigeria, announced the portfolios of the new set of ministers who were cleared by the Senate. More information made it known that the new appointed ministers, would all be sworn-in on Monday.

However, while Kenneth Okonkwo, was reacting to this development on his X handle this evening, he said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is the most lethargic administration on earth because, despite the fact that the country’s is experiencing a depressed economy, he still failed to swear in his newly appointed ministers, 48 hours after appointing portfolios to them.

He said, “God forbid!! This is the most lethargic regime on earth. How can a government in a depressed economy that should be up and doing allocate portfolios to ministers and for more than 48 hours has not sworn them in.”

Further talking, Kenneth Okonkwo said, “This is no longer a laughing matter. This regime needs both medical and spiritual attention. Every Nigerian must join this quest for a new Nigeria.”

