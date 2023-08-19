NEWS

Kenneth Okonkwo reacts as Tinubu fails to swear in ministers, 48 hours after allocating portfolios

The federal government of Nigeria revealed the roles of the newly approved ministers, who will be officially inaugurated on Monday.

However, Kenneth Okonkwo expressed his dissatisfaction with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, claiming it to be the slowest in the world. Despite the country’s struggling economy, the newly appointed ministers have yet to be sworn in, 48 hours after their portfolios were announced.

According to Kenneth Okonkwo Twitter page, He said, “God forbid!! This is the most lethargic regime on earth. How can a government in a depressed economy that should be up and doing allocate portfolios to ministers and for more than 48 hours has not sworn them in.”

Further talking, Kenneth Okonkwo said, “This is no longer a laughing matter. This regime needs both medical and spiritual attention. Every Nigerian must join this quest for a new Nigeria.”

