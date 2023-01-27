Kenneth Okonkwo Reacts As Naja’atu Said Tinubu Told Her That He Has No Manifesto To Govern Nigeria

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, a well known Nigerian lawyer, actor, spokesperson for the Obi-Datti Presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo while sharing his official Twitter page has reacted after the former Director of Civil Society Directorate in the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Presidential campaign, Naja’atu Bala Mohammed claimed that Bola Tinubu said he has no manifesto or blueprint to govern Nigeria.

According to the former president of the National Students Union Nigeria in the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU), and former vice president of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Naja’atu Bala Mohammed, she alleged that the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu told her that he has no manifesto or blueprint to govern Nigeria, adding that he (Bola Tinubu) also said that they will kill him if he should disclose his manifesto.

Reacting to these claims, Kenneth Okonkwo noted that Bola Tinubu cannot risk his old life for the greater good of Nigerians.

