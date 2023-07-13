Kenneth Okonkwo Reacts As APC Allegedly Borrows Money Before Thinking Of What To Do With It

Kenneth Okonkwo is a lawyer, politician and a supporter of the Labour Party. His tweet surfaced online and it triggered some controversial comments. However, he reacted to the news about the All Progressive Congress (APC) borrowing money without knowing what to do with it.

According to his tweet, he allegedly accused the All Progressive Congress (APC) of their dishonest act and borrowing money before thinking of what to do with it. Kenneth Okonkwo is one of the lawyers representing the Labour party (LP), and he’s not in support with Bola Tinubu’s victory as the president of Nigeria.

Kenneth Okonkwo said Nigeria is now living in debts and the All Progressive Congress (APC) is so incompetent and dishonest. Kenneth Okonkwo captioned his tweet saying;

“APC is so incompetent and dishonest that it borrows money before thinking of what to do with it. Nigeria is now living in bondage of debts. God please deliver us”.

