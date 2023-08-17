NEWS

Kenneth Okonkwo Reacts After Tinubu Appoints 62 Years Old As Minister Of Youths

It is no longer news that president Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assigned portfolio to his Newly appointed Minister that will spearhead his administration in the coming years ahead. 

It would be recalled that the ministers were recently screened by the house of assembly few days ago. 

Meanwhile, reactions has been trailing the designation of portfolio to the ministerial appointees. 

Reacting over the development through his Twitter account, former Spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo has condemned the appointment of an older person to head the ministry of youths.

According to Kenneth Okonkwo, the government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been breaking the promises it made to Nigerians. 

Hear him “Minister of Youths is 62 years old in this government that promised youth inclusion. Must this government break every promise it made to Nigerians? A position for youths now goes to grand Fathers” he tweeted her personal account on Thursday.

