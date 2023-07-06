Kenneth Okonkwo Names 3 INEC Officers That Should Be Prosecuted After The Presidential Election

Kenneth Okonkwo, a Nigerian Lawyer and Nollywood actor, has expressed his views on the just-concluded presidential election in Nigeria through his official Instagram handle. He listed three officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) whom he believes should be prosecuted for non-fulfillment of the Electoral Act. Okonkwo shared an interview featuring Dr. Lawrence Bayode, an RCCG Pastor and Assistant Director ICT at INEC, along with Festus Okoye, an INEC Federal Commissioner.

In the interview, Dr. Lawrence Bayode and Festus Okoye emphasized that collation officers should not manually collate polling unit results without first confirming the correctness of the results through electronic means. They mentioned the importance of verifying the results and the number of accredited voters electronically uploaded and transmitted to the IREV Portal from the polling units using the BVAS (Biometric Voter Authentication System). However, according to INEC, technical glitches occurred in the IREV Portal.

Kenneth Okonkwo expressed his opinion that if INEC is serious about prosecuting its officers for any wrongdoing, Prof. Mahmood, the Chief Collation Officer, and Festus Okoye should be the top two officials on the list.

