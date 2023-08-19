NEWS

Kenneth Okonkwo Expresses Concern As Tinubu Delays Ministerial Swearing-In Despite Portfolio

The Nigerian government unveiled the portfolios of the newly appointed ministers two days ago, following their Senate approval. Additional information indicated that the swearing-in ceremony for all the appointed ministers was scheduled for the upcoming Monday.

Kenneth Okonkwo, responding to this development on his X social media account this evening, criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for what he termed “the most sluggish government worldwide.” Okonkwo expressed his dismay that, despite the country’s struggling economy, the newly designated ministers had not been sworn in within 48 hours of being assigned portfolios.

Stating, “This is concerning; may it never happen!” The pace of governance during this administration is exceedingly slow. How can a government that has held power for over 48 hours delay the swearing-in of ministers, especially in an economy that is in need of prompt action?

Continuing his remarks, Kenneth Okonkwo added, “This situation has transcended mere amusement.” A comprehensive approach, both in the physical and spiritual realms, is necessary to address this routine delay. Everyone involved must contribute their efforts to foster the development of a better Nigeria.

