Kenneth Okonkwo Clears Air On Obidient, Colonel Chinyere Obi Who Accused LP Of Abandoning Her

A few minutes ago, renowned lawyer, and Labour Party chieftain, took to social media to clear the air on reports making the rounds that his party and its candidate, Peter Gregory Obi abandoned a supporter who was allegedly shot by hoodlums.

Recall that while speaking to The PUNCH on Saturday, July 29, Retired Colonel Chinyere Obi accused the Labour Party of abandoning her after she was shot by suspected political thugs despite having made a lot of sacrifices for the Obi-Datti Campaign in the run-up to the 2023 Presidential Election.

According to her, she was attacked by political thugs to a polling unit while attempting to defend Labour Party votes during the February 25 election.

However, in a tweet posted on his Twitter handle a few minutes ago, Okonkwo, who was a Spokesman for the Labour Party Campaign Council, explained that he had recently met with Col. Obi to discuss what befell her during the Presidential elections, adding that there was a “communication mix-up” between her and the party after she was shot.

Going further, Okonkwo accused opposition camps of attempting to dissuade her to jettison her support for the Labour Party.

