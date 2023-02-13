Kenneth Okonkwo Claims Igbos Are Being Denied PVCs In Lagos While Foreigners Get PVCs In Kaduna

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Igbo people of Lagos State are allegedly denied their PVCs, while residents of Chad and the Niger Republic are allegedly given them in Kano State, according to Labour Party chieftain Kenneth Okonkwo, a spokesperson for the Labour Party’s presidential campaign committee.

Kenneth Okonkwo allegedly made the remarks regarding the Igbos in Lagos being immigrants while calling for the dismissal of Olusegun Agbaje, the Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner.

Kenneth Okonkwo noted on his Twitter account that if the INEC Commissioner does not remove the aforementioned Olusegun Agbaje, the electoral umpire has established that plans to rig the upcoming elections have been made.

The spokesperson also uploaded a video in which several people lamented the lack of discovery of the majority of Permanent Voters Cards with Igbo names.

He claims that “Nigerians must understand that Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has resolved to rig the election of 2023 in favor of the APC if he doesn’t immediately fire Olusegun Agbaje, the INEC REC of Lagos State. How can this be explained when El-Kaduna Rufai’s State granted PVCs and NINs to foreigners from the Niger Republic, Chad, etc. while Agbaje said that the Igbos in Lagos are immigrants in their own nation and were openly denied their PVCs in Lagos, Nigeria, their own country.”

He continued, calling Olusegun Agbaje and other election officials “ethnic bigots,” and said that he no longer had faith in any elections that they would oversee.

He claimed that “Nigerians have lost confidence in any election that will be run by this ethnic and confused bigot named Segun Agbaje who is obviously suffering from impaired reasoning like the Principal he is working for who has ordered his followers like Agbaje to fight and snatch power at all costs.”

Below is the screenshot of the Labour Party chieftain Post:

