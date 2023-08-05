Kenneth Okonkwo Calls For President Tinubu’s Immediate Resignation After NLC Protest In Abuja

While reacting to the recent protest by NLC in Abuja over fuel subsidy removal, the famous Nigerian Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo has called for the immediate resignation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Nollywood actor urged Mr President to emulate the Prime Minister in Britain who resigned on her own after her policies clashed the British Pounds. He also said that if the President doesn’t resign, it will mean more troubles for the nation.

According to Kenneth Okonkwo from the video (19:09): “The only thing that I will advice Mr. President to do at this point is to resign peacefully. We saw it happen in Britain where a Prime Minister made certain promises and fulfilled them. But after implementing her policies, the British Pound was threatened. Within 45 days, she resigned peacefully to avoid more woes on Britain. He launched his economic policies and see how Naira is going down, leaving the poor masses to suffer. He should resign immediately”.

