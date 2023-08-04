Kenneth Okonkwo Calls For Prayers As He Shares Video Of LP Lawyers Accusing INEC Of Malpractice

As the nation awaits the verdict of the five-man panel of Appeal Court Justices who presided over the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) in the Federal Capital Territory, renowned lawyer and Labour Party chieftain, Barrister Kenneth Okonkwo took to social media to call for prayers from Nigerians as he shared a video showing the moment lawyers representing his party and its flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi, accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of electoral malpractice in the February 25 polls.

In the footage, which was posted Okonkwo’s Twitter handle, one of the Lead Counsels of the Labour Party, Dr Livy Uzoukwu is seen addressing members of the press on behalf of his legal team. In his statement, Uzoukwu alleged that not only were 88000 blurred election results discovered on INECS Result Viewing Portal (IREV) by his team, but an addition 8000 blurry and blank sheets were also harvested from the Certified True Copies (CTC) of election result sheets given to them by INEC.

He went on to add that he and his legal team were at a loss on why the electoral umpire would declare a winner based on blurry documents and blank sheets of paper.

Reacting to the video, Okonkwo urged all supporters of the Labour Party to pray and be hopeful that the party will recover its mandate at the Election Petitions Tribunal.

Check out his tweet below:

You can also watch the video here.

SOURCE: TWITTER.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)