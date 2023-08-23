NEWS

Kenneth Eze Advocates For The Scrapping Of Minister for State Portfolio, Calls It Unconstitutional

The Lead Director of the Speak Out Africa Initiative, Kenneth Eze, has spoken out against the decision of president Bola Tinubu to retain the position of Minister for State after it was heavily criticized by the former minister of state for labour and employment.

Kenneth Eze went on to say that Festus Keyamo made it clear that the Minster for State portfolio was synonymous to almost doing nothing. He noted that it was expected that Bola Tinubu’s administration would have made away with the ministry.

Kenneth Eze was of the opinion that the decision of the current administration to present 45 ministries to Nigerians is insensitive, considering the clamour for reduction in the cost of governance.

Remember that during the concluding part of the administration of Muhammadu Buhari, Festus Keyamo had described his ministry as unconstitutional. Kenneth Eze was simply saying that Bola Tinubu should not have continued running a ministry that one of his ministers had previously described as unconstitutional.

