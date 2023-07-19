Kenneth Copeland Reveals How You open The Door For The Enemy To Steal From You

Kenneth Max Copeland is an American televangelist associated with the charismatic movement.He is the founder of Eagle Mountain International Church Inc., is based in Tarrant County, Texas. In a recent post on his official Twitter page, he sends an important message to believers on how to open the door for the enemy to steal from them.

He said, “When you become offended you open the door for the enemy to steal from you. Learn to live a life of forgiveness so you will never have any offence.” So when you are able to forgive and you remain offended when someone does something to you, you open the door for the enemy to steal from you. It is important you learn the act of forgiveness as believers.

Try not to have any offence against anyone and when one does something that really hurt you, leave it to God and even pray for that person. With that you close the door to the enemy. May God help us.

