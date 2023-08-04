Ken Pela Reacts To Claim That No Election Has Ever Been Annulled Except For Obi VS Ngige In Anambra

One of the labour party chieftains and Labor party governorship candidate in Delta state, Ken Pela has react to claim that no election has ever been annulled in Nigeria except for the one that existed between the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi and former governor of Anambra state, Chris Ngige in Anambra state

The labour party governorship candidate in Delta state took to his media page to react after coming across the post from a supporter of the labour party presidential aspirant

The supporter wrote ” untill the annulment of Anambra governorship election which Dr Chris Ngige was booted out of office after three years, no election has ever been annulled in Nigeria

The labour party Chieftain, while reacting, said that there is always a first time

In his post, he said that the labour party presidential aspirant is a trailblazer

Kindly read their conversation below

