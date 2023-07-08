Ken Pela Reacts To Claim That INEC Didn’t Publish How & What They Calculated To Declare Winners

Delta state labor party governorship candidate, Ken Pela has reacted to claim that the independent national Electoral Commission, INEC, didn’t publish how and what they calculated to arrive at the figures used in declaring winners in the just concluded 2023 Elections

It is no longer news that the 2023 general elections as been generating lots of reactions from Nigerians

The independent national Electoral Commission, INEC, announced the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner

However, the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi and the peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar have stormed the court to challenge the result

In a post made by the Delta state labor party governorship candidate, he said till today the calculations on how the winners emerged has not been made to Nigerians

” Even today, we still do not have the calculations. First Time ever” he wrote

Bodeblogs (

)