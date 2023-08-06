Ken Pela Reacts As Abia Gov, Alex Otti Holds Meeting With Europeans In The State
The Delta state Governorship aspirant, Ken Pela has reacted after Abia state governor, Alex Otti held meeting with some Europeans in the state
The labour party governorship candidate, after seeing the report, took to his official Twitter page to react
It is no longer news that the Abia state governor was inaugurated on May 29 after which he has been presiding over the affairs of the state
Alex Otti, after having a meeting with the Europeans who are Hungarian citizens, shared the report on his official Twitter page and there have been several reactions
According to Otti, they are Hungarians who came from the Hungarian embassy in Nigeria
Reacting, Ken Pela said that the Abia state governor is already manifesting what the labour party promised
He ended his post by saying a new Nigeria is possible
Kindly read the full post that he made below
What are your thoughts on this article?
Bodeblogs (
)