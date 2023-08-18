Ken Pela Reacts After Seeing Old Video Of Obi Telling A Large Crowd To Vote Him That He’ll Build Nigeria

The Delta state labor party governorship candidate, Ken Pela has reacted after seeing an old video of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi telling a large crowd to vote for him that he will make the country great

Ken Pela, after seeing the video, stated that he wouldn’t forget the day so soon because the atmosphere was electrifying

In a post that he shared on his page, he said that the video was recorded on 19th November 2022 and it was at the Catholic Charismatic Renewer Movement at Ubuluku- Uku in Delta state

He said that the labour party presidential aspirant actually went to the church for special prayers after which he addressed the crowd

Ken pela said that the words of Peter obi captured the heart of the world

In the video, Peter obi was heard telling the crowd to vote for him and he also told them that he would build the nation

