NEWS

Ken Pela reacts after he saw Obi’s old video telling Nigerians to vote him

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read

Ken Pela, the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Delta state, shared his reaction after watching an old video featuring Peter Gregory Obi, a presidential aspirant from the Labor Party. In the video, Peter Obi is seen addressing a large crowd, urging them to vote for him in order to make the country great.

He expressed that the memory of that day remains vivid in his mind due to the electrifying atmosphere. He took to his social media page to share his thoughts about the video, revealing that the recording took place on November 19, 2022, during an event held by the Catholic Charismatic Renewer Movement in Ubuluku-Uku, Delta state.

According to Ken Pela, Peter Obi attended the church event to receive special prayers before addressing the enthusiastic crowd. Pela noted that Peter Obi’s words had a profound impact, resonating not only with the audience present but also capturing the attention of people around the world.

In the video, Peter Obi passionately called on the crowd to vote for him, promising to contribute to the nation’s development and growth. Ken Pela’s response indicates that Peter Obi’s words had a compelling effect, leaving a lasting impression on him and highlighting the significance of the event in the context of the political landscape.

KINGSIFY (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

In Nigeria, The Rule Of Law Has Eyes, It Fears The Powerful, The Connected & The Rich-Okutepa Claims

7 mins ago

Comic Actor, Ijebuu Shares Adorable Photos Of His Beautiful Daughter To Celebrate Her Birthday

9 mins ago

‘I’m Not Against Gov. Otti’s Purchase Of Toyota-branded Vans For His Security’ – Innocent Chukwuma

22 mins ago

PEPT: INEC can never run a free and fair election as it is presently constituted–Comrade Kunle Ajayi

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button