Ken Pela reacts after he saw Obi’s old video telling Nigerians to vote him

Ken Pela, the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Delta state, shared his reaction after watching an old video featuring Peter Gregory Obi, a presidential aspirant from the Labor Party. In the video, Peter Obi is seen addressing a large crowd, urging them to vote for him in order to make the country great.

He expressed that the memory of that day remains vivid in his mind due to the electrifying atmosphere. He took to his social media page to share his thoughts about the video, revealing that the recording took place on November 19, 2022, during an event held by the Catholic Charismatic Renewer Movement in Ubuluku-Uku, Delta state.

According to Ken Pela, Peter Obi attended the church event to receive special prayers before addressing the enthusiastic crowd. Pela noted that Peter Obi’s words had a profound impact, resonating not only with the audience present but also capturing the attention of people around the world.

In the video, Peter Obi passionately called on the crowd to vote for him, promising to contribute to the nation’s development and growth. Ken Pela’s response indicates that Peter Obi’s words had a compelling effect, leaving a lasting impression on him and highlighting the significance of the event in the context of the political landscape.

