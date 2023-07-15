Kelechi Iheanacho Shines For Leicester City In Their Hard-fought 1-0 Victory

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward maestro, Kelechi Iheanacho was in action today for English club-side Leicester City in a club friendly match away from home against Northampton.

The 26 year old Nigerian international started the game from the bench due to tactical reason but was introduced in the early minute of the second half for Jamie Vardy.

Kelechi Iheanacho after his introduction into the thrilling and keenly contested encounter was able to play his part and also contributed his quota, thereby posed to be a big threat in the opposition box with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play.

Leicester City in the 26th minute of the game got the score sheet opened with a goal from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to make it one nil and was the only goal that separated the two sides going into the half time break.

The tempo of the game got tensed up between the two sides in the second half as they both put up some more dazzling displays but none was able to found the back of the net, as all attempts to add more to the tally proved abortive thereby ended the game one nil at full time.

Kelechi Iheanacho with his level of performance will be hoping to keep the standard going for his team in their next game as they get prepared ahead of the new campaign, where they will be plying their trade in the second division of the English Premier League.

Photo Credit: Twitter

