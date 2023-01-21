This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Keep your opinion to yourself: buhari Media Organisation knocks Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been advised to keep his political opinions to himself, as they have a history of being “faulty, erroneous, and self-serving.”

The former President, according to the buhari Media Organisation (BMO), “more often than not provided political directions to the country that suited only his selfish interests and not the interest of the nation,” according to a statement signed by the organization’s chairman Niyi Akinsiju and secretary Cassidy Madueke.

The former President “is infamous for pursuing self-centered ambition masquerading as national interest,” the group claims. History is replete with instances where a cunning leader has made an effort to advance his goals through dubious backdoor avenues, frequently by dishonest means.

The first indication of his poor political judgment in choosing the country’s president, ever since we returned to democracy, was when he started to believe that he was the best thing Nigeria needed and, as a result, tried to rewrite the Nigerian Constitution to give himself a third term.

“The self-centered leader made the decision to hand-pick a leader who he could control since he could not be in the office after failing to secure that annoying third-term agenda. He then imposed a candidate on the nation whose health was obviously in jeopardy.

“After that candidate’s unfortunate defeat, Mr. Obasanjo searched for the next lackey and discovered one in former President Jonathan, a contender who entered to strengthen the institutional corruption that President Obasanjo had built. According to p.m News.

It didn’t take long for President Obasanjo to return to his vomit and support Atiku Abubakar, who has a history of corruption, as both he and his old boss, Obasanjo, admit.

The former president “threw caution to the wind and embraced the guy he once pledged never to support” in the pursuit of his own selfish ambition.

