Keep The Judiciary In Your Prayers, Some People Think Nigeria Is Lagos & Haven’t Learnt Lessons- GRV

It is no longer a surprise that Nigerians are closely following the ongoing presidential election petition case in Abuja, which remains a major point of interest.

Even though the 2023 presidential election is already concluded, the process and outcome of the election have become the subject of intense debate within the court.

Commencing on Monday, May 8, the case has seen numerous hearings, with various pieces of evidence and cross-examinations presented before the court.

The latest developments from the court involve written addresses submitted by legal representatives of different political parties and candidates involved in the case.

Gbadebo Rhodes Vivor, the Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos state, is calling on Nigerians to pray for the judges presiding over the presidential election petition case.

He emphasizes that some individuals wrongly equate Nigeria to Lagos, and they have failed to learn from the lessons of the previous election in Edo state.

Source : Twitter, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Twitter page.

Ifey_communication (
)

