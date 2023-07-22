Keep The Judiciary In Your Prayers, Some People Think Nigeria Is Lagos & Haven’t Learnt Lesson- GRV

It is no longer news that one major focus of Nigerians is the presidential election petition case that is currently ongoing at the presidential election petition court in Abuja

The 2023 presidential election is over but the process and the outcome of the election is currently being debated at the court

The case began on Monday, May 8 and has since held many sittings. While many evidences have been tabled before the court, many cross examination have also been carried out during the sittings

However, the latest from the court are some of the written addresses from some of the legal representatives of some political parties and candidates presently at the court

The labour party governorship candidate in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivor has urged Nigerians to keep puting the judges presiding over the presidential election petition case in prayers

According to him, there are some people who think Nigeria is Lagos . He said that those people have not learnt their lesson from Edo state

Bodeblogs (

)