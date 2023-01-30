This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kebbi North PDP Senatorial District: Abdullahi Floors Argungu At Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Nigeria, on Monday, declared a former Senate leader, Dr Yahaya Abdullahi, as the PDP’s candidate for Kebbi North Senatorial District in the general elections.

Abdullahi appealed the appellate court’s judgment to disqualify his candidacy for the Kebbi North Senatorial District to the Supreme Court.

Justice Centus Nweze stated in a lead judgment on an appeal against the determination of the Appeal Court that the lower court lacked jurisdiction to consider the issue. According to Daily independent.

On September 28, 2022, Sani Bawa Argungu was proclaimed the PDP candidate for the Kebbi North Senatorial District by the Court of Appeal Sokoto Division.

The five-person panel, chaired by Justice Amina Augie, came to the unanimous conclusion that Section 33 of the Electoral Act does not permit the actual winner of a primary election to withdraw and be replaced by a candidate for a political party.

The Electoral Act of 2022 does not include a provision for the runner-up in a primary election, according to Justice Augie, who read Justice Nweze’s decision.

More specifically, Justice Nweze’s conclusion that the lower court engaged in candidate nomination, which is the sole prerogative of a political party, was significant.

“The lower court erred by hearing the case due to lack of jurisdiction. The appellant is now the subject of a judgment. The panel decided to overturn the judgment of the lower court.

